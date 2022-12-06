NT helps create driving app

The Khub Dee app is now available for download on both iOS and Android-powered smartphones.

National Telecom (NT) has joined forces with the Royal Thai Police to create a system that lets motorists check their driving behaviour via a mobile application in a bid to improve driving and reduce road accidents.

The Khub Dee (Good Drive) app was developed in collaboration with other related agencies, including the Department of Land Transport and Krungthai Bank.

The app provides road traffic information and a system to check driving behaviour points.

From Jan 9 next year, every driving licence holder will be given 12 points, which are reduced for violations of traffic rules or failure to pay traffic fines, according to the Royal Thai Police.

The move is an effort by authorities to improve road discipline and curb traffic accidents.

A loss of all 12 points results in the driver having his or her licence suspended for 90 days.

If the licence is suspended four times in three years, it could be voided.

Deducted points are automatically restored after one year, or when traffic violators pass training sessions.

NT president Col Sanphachai Huvanandana said the Khub Dee app project was created because the company wants to assist the Royal Thai Police in improving road safety.

The app allows users to check traffic citations, pay citations, and file appeals against citations, offering convenience as more motorists adopt a digital lifestyle, he said.

"The app is now available for all 30 million licensed drivers and owners of more than 40 million registered vehicles," said Col Sanphachai.

"It can be downloaded via both iOS and Android-powered smartphones."

The collaboration is a significant step for NT, which brings its expertise in telecom network services to support the Royal Thai Police's plan to reduce road accidents, he said.

NT also leveraged the cloud system for data management, linking related agencies that are involved in the project, said Col Sanphachai.

This approach also supports integrated traffic information and optimises the app's capacity, he said.

"This system will greatly benefit the Royal Thai Police's efforts in dealing with road traffic," said Col Sanphachai.