Thaicom mulls satellite-to-cellular service

The SPOT GEN4 device is available from Thaicom in July, serviced via Globalstar's LEO satellites. Items can be monitored remotely by a satellite network.

SET-listed satellite operator Thaicom is eager to explore the potential of satellite-to-mobile phone service in Thailand through its partnership with satellite provider Globalstar, aiming to capitalise on this emerging trend.

Chief executive Patompob Suwansiri said Thaicom is monitoring the satellite-to-cellular trend in its efforts to explore new business opportunities in Thailand and Asean.

He said he believes the trend is a game changer and could be a threat to mobile phone networks that rely on terrestrial connection.

Global mobile phone vendors are capturing this trend. Currently, iPhone 14 users can utilise its Emergency SOS feature via satellite-to-text emergency services when they are out of cellular and WiFi coverage.

Apple is in partnership with Globalstar, a global low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite operator and provider of satellite Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and mobile satellite services.

Mr Patompob said it is too early to elaborate on a business model for Thaicom's satellite-to-cell phone service as it requires thorough consideration.

He said the company's interest in the service aligns with its commercial partnership with Globalstar for narrow-band LEO satellite business initiated last year.

The deal aims to cash in on ground facilities in Thailand and regional service deployment, focusing on personnel safety and management solutions for the tourism and maritime sectors.

The deal forms part of Thaicom's business development roadmap as LEO satellite business is one aspect of its diversification plan.

Thaicom was awarded a landing licence related to foreign satellites from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

Mr Patompob said the partnership with Globalstar aims to commercialise services and solutions such as tracking systems, including personnel safety and management for tourism in Thailand, as well as the maritime industry in the region.

IoT solutions and services via the LEO satellite would be an early step in the company's LEO business development, he said.

The LEO satellite business for IoT solutions allows businesses to streamline operations, providing safety and communication while enabling assets to be monitored remotely via the satellite network.

Mr Patompob says the company is monitoring the trend of the satellite-to-cellular phone to grab another new business opportunity in the future in the the country and Asean.

Mr Patompob said the agreement with Globalstar defines two categories of long-term partnership.

First, Globalstar will hire Thaicom to develop, equip and operate ground station facilities at Thaicom's Teleport Center, located in Pathum Thani, for Globalstar's LEO satellite constellation.

The infrastructure and services of the ground station will enable the deployment of commercial LEO satellite services by Globalstar in the region, he said.

Mr Patompob said development of the infrastructure and ground station are already finished, while imported equipment will take three months to be installed.

Second, Thaicom was named exclusive partner for distribution of Globalstar's LEO satellite services in Thailand.

Thaicom can demonstrate the IoT products and solutions that will be serviced via Globalstar's LEO satellites.

The first product, named "SPOT GEN4", is smaller than the palm of a hand and can enable assets or humans to be monitored remotely via the satellite network.

Thaicom set the price for the traceable device at 6,000 baht, excluding a monthly fee.

The service is scheduled to launch to market by July.