Fake 'CSD chief' arrested with B8.8m cash, drugs

FIrearms were recovered from a man claiming to be the Crime Suppression Division chief. (Crime Suppression Division chief photo)

A man claiming to be the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) chief has been arrested by real CSD police -- who were stunned by what they found in his luxury car.

CSD police captured Natthapong Thammathong, 37, as he was driving his Mercedez Benz from a parking building at Don Mueang airport on Monday, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Police were waiting for the man after receiving information that Mr Natthapong was claiming that he was the agency chief and wanted to park the car overnight at the airport.

Pol Maj Gen Jiraphob Puridet -- the real CSD chief -- said the informant suspected there might be illegal items in the car.

A search of the vehicle found 4 million baht in cash in two bags, five pistols, 116 bullets and 0.52 grammes of crystal methamphetamine. The suspect also tested positive for drugs, the CSD chief added.

Mr Natthapong claimed the cash was from his family business, saying they work as a government lottery wholesaler for vendors and retailers in Loei province. He needed firearms to project himself as the family also ran public van routes from Victory Monument and Mor Chit bus terminal to Samut Sakhon, he added.

Police extended the search to four other locations, including his company office and condominium, and found a list of underground lottery customers, rifles, another 2,759 bullets and 23.6 grammes of dried marijuana. An additional 4.8 million baht in cash was also found.

Mr Natthapong was charged with possessing firearms without authorisation and possessing illicit drugs.

He denied the accusations.