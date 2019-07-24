Aswin appoints 2 new deputies

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has appointed two new deputies after their predecessors — Jakkapan Phiewngam and Thaweesak Lertprapan — resigned from City Hall earlier this week after the city’s two controversial incinerator projects were revealed.

They have nothing to do with the 13-billion-baht waste disposal schemes, insisted Pol Gen Aswin as he on Wednesday unveiled the appointments.

The two newcomers are the governor’s advisor Pol Lt Gen Sophon Phisutthiwong and Sakchai Bunma, who reportedly resigned on Tuesday as chief of the city’s Public Works Department to take the new job.

“I have yet to assign them new tasks,” Pol Gen Aswin said.

However, it is expected Mr Sakchai will succeed Mr Jakkapan while Pol Lt Gen Sophon will oversee budget and public health issues.

Pol Gen Aswin admitted he was sorry to learn of Mr Jakkapan’s resignation. His former deputy was capable and hard-working, he said.

“But he told me he is exhausted and wants to take a rest,” Pol Gen Aswin said.

“Perhaps I’ve given him too heavy a workload.”

The governor denied Mr Jakkapan and Mr Thaweesak resigned because they did not want to get involved in the incinerator projects which are criticised of being pushed ahead in an unfair manner and at too expensive a price.

"Such alleged irregularities will never occur. I’ll not damage my name because of this issue,” Pol Gen Aswin said.

The City Hall plans to hire a firm to run incinerators at Nong Khaem and On Nut waste disposal centres in Bangkok to handle over 1,000 tonnes of garbage a day at less than 900 baht a tonne for a course of 20 years.

That is cheaper than the existing rate of 970 baht a tonne for waste burial, Pol Gen Aswin said, adding the city needs to find new disposal facilities as it struggles to find new landfills.

Mr Thaweesak said on Wednesday he resigned because he did not specialise in the deputy governor’s job and is concerned about his health.