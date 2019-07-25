Mum wants school investigated after daughter 'raped'

A 13-year-old student of Ban Dan Khon School in Nakhon Ratchasima, right, takes police officers to the toilet where she says she was raped by a senior student on June 11. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The mother of a girl allegedly raped by a senior high school student has demanded that the school be investigated for its failure to inform her or take any action.

The 30-year-old woman claims her 13-year-old daughter, who is in Matthayom 1 (Grade 7) at Ban Dan Khon School in Non Sung district, was raped by a Matthayom 3 student on June 11.

However, she did not learn of the attack until nearly a month later, after which she asked the Pavena Hongsakula Foundation for Children and Women for help.

"I want the teachers and school executives to show some responsibility," the mother said.

She was baffled why the school did not immediately inform her, saying she believed teachers were aware of what happened in the school toilet.

One woman teacher simply gave her daughter two contraceptive pills, according to the mother.

She learned of what happened on July 8, only after noticing her daughter had become unusually withdrawn and tried to harm herself.

The mother has filed a complaint with local police. She said the parents of the alleged rapist and the school director then offered 40,000 baht in compensation to "settle the affair".

However, she declined the offer.

The woman said her daughter has refused to return to school. On July 15, the school notified her that her the child must return to class.

"I believe there are some serious irregularities in this case," the mother said.