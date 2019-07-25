Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Thai Airways attendant allegedly smuggled e-cigarettes
Thailand
General

Thai Airways attendant allegedly smuggled e-cigarettes

published : 25 Jul 2019 at 16:40

writer: Thodsapol Hongtong

The management of Thai Airways International (THAI) is investigating a flight attendant suspected of smuggling in e-cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges aboard a flight from Japan.

Sutheerat Siripalanon, the national airline's director for in-flight services, said on Thursday that he was informed a male attendant on flight TG677 from Narita to Bangkok bought an unusually large amount of e-cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges at a duty-free shop at Narita airport on July 20.

Customs officers were tipped off and x-rayed the bags of all attendants on the flight, but did not find any  smuggled goods.

Later, officials found a bag left beside the driver's seat of a shuttle bus for THAI staff at Suvaranbhumi airport. It contained a lot of e-cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges. No one admitted to owning the bag.

A suspect was later identified and was being investigated. He could be sacked, Mr Sutheerat said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Foreign couple charged for filing false reports

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Russian man and his Kazakhstani wife have been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport for filing false reports that they forgot their passports so they could avoid being caught for overstaying.

19:39
Thailand

Water levels under pressure as drought heats up

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: One of the province's main cassava producing areas is under threat from worsening drought conditions as water levels in two reservoirs in tambon Lam Piak are running critically low and could dry up in the days ahead, warned the Khon Buri district office.

18:02
Thailand

Repairs being rushed for collapsed riverside cycling path

NAKHON PHANOM: Repair work is being accelerated for the cycling path along the Mekong riverbank in Muang district that collapsed early this month after being undermined by water erosion.

17:26