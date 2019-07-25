Thai Airways attendant allegedly smuggled e-cigarettes

The management of Thai Airways International (THAI) is investigating a flight attendant suspected of smuggling in e-cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges aboard a flight from Japan.

Sutheerat Siripalanon, the national airline's director for in-flight services, said on Thursday that he was informed a male attendant on flight TG677 from Narita to Bangkok bought an unusually large amount of e-cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges at a duty-free shop at Narita airport on July 20.

Customs officers were tipped off and x-rayed the bags of all attendants on the flight, but did not find any smuggled goods.

Later, officials found a bag left beside the driver's seat of a shuttle bus for THAI staff at Suvaranbhumi airport. It contained a lot of e-cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges. No one admitted to owning the bag.

A suspect was later identified and was being investigated. He could be sacked, Mr Sutheerat said.