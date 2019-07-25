Water levels under pressure as drought heats up

Water dries up at Kwae Noi dam in Phitsanulok province last week. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: One of the province's main cassava producing areas is under threat from worsening drought conditions as water levels in two reservoirs in tambon Lam Piak are running critically low and could dry up in the days ahead, warned the Khon Buri district office.

District chief Vijit Kitwirat said two reservoirs dug up for farming in Ban Pai Ubon are drying up. The little water that is left is being pumped into cassava fields by the farmers.

The drought, which is being described by residents as the worst in recent memory, is taking its toll on the cassava plants which have started to wilt.

More than 400 residents in the tambon make a living growing cassava on 2,000 rai of land. Mr Vijit said the damage has been surveyed and the tambon is on course to being declared a drought disaster zone.