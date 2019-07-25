Fees temporarily cut at 2 expressway ramps

The Expressway Authority of Thailand will cut fees at two expressway ramps by five baht during morning rush hours for two months to promote more use of its Easy Pass card, which can help ease traffic jams in the areas.

The board on Thursday approved the measure, which applies to the fees at Dao Khanong ramp (from 50 to 45 baht) and inbound Prachachuen ramp (from 60 to 55 baht) between 5am and 9am on weekdays from Aug 1 to Sept 28.

The board also asked the authority to plan campaigns to promote Easy Pass use such as point collection or discounts on fees or products and services at partner stores.

Future plans include integration with credit and debit cards and co-tickets with other transport modes, fee deductions from bank accounts or e-payment providers.

The fee reduction at the two ramps followed the same measure at Asoke 4 ramp last year, which helped ease traffic congestion and reduce economic losses as a result of it. The authority, meanwhile, shouldered 1.6 million baht in lost revenue.

Easy Pass subscriptions have steadily risen, to 42% of all users, or 23 million vehicles, in June.

Easy Pass, an electronic toll-collection system which stores cash value in a transponder, was introduced in 2009. Despite campaigns, it has yet to become mainstream among motorists, resulting in long queues at cash booths at many ramps. Possible reasons are a lack of incentives for motorists to store large sums of money in the device and fees charged by banks, which offer the most convenient way to refill it.

The authority said using Easy Pass was three times quicker. According to its statistics, cash booths clear 400 vehicles in an hour compared 1,200 by Easy Pass booths.



