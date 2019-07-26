Demolition orders issued

Eleven resorts, including the controversial 88 Garmonte, have been served with demolition orders after they were found to have been built illegally on a nature reserve.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on Thursday said signposts will be put up at the resorts to notify the owners about the demolition order, said Prawatsat Chanthep, chief of the Thap Lan National Park.

It is unclear if all of the resorts are situated within Thap Lan National Park or in other national parks.

The 88 Gramonte was booked by the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) to host a meeting of its MPs on Monday. The resort's operator was served with a demolition order, even though prosecutors had earlier decided to not indict the resort's operator for encroachment.

The decision came after they heard from the provincial land reform committee that 88 Gramonted is located on Sor Por Kor land set aside for landless farmers, not a national park.

However, the DNP insisted it never gave forest land to the provincial land reform office to be developed as a Sor Por Kor tract as claimed, and so the department has the right to issue and enforce the demolition order, said Mr Prawatsat.

National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has since ordered a review of the prosecutor's decision.

Mr Prawatsat said the department has been planning to demolish the resorts for some time, as they violated Section 22 of the National Park law. That said, he denied that the DNP was pushed into action only because the press zeroed in on the 88 Gramonte.

Thanya Netithammakul, DNP's director-general, has ordered officials to strictly enforce the law, regardless of any political issues, according to Mr Prawatsat.

A source said many resorts were built illegally in the Thap Lan National Park, which spans across Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khieo district and Prachin Buri's Na Di district. Although they are facing legal action, many are still operating as usual.

Resort operators were given between 30-45 days to demolish the buildings after the notice was first posted on their property.

If no action is taken, a second notice will be issued.

"If they repeatedly failed to follow the order within the specified deadlines, the department will step in and demolish the buildings for them," he said.

"The operators will have to pay for the demolition costs."