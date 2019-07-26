Likay actor loses final appeal, begins jail sentence

Popular likay musical folk drama actor Mit Mitchai, real name Khirirak Samanabaramee, has begun serving a 6 year prison sentence for loan fraud after losing his appeal to the Supreme Court. He was also ordered to repay his former girlfriend, a businesswoman, 27 million baht. (Photo taken from @TheMit.Mitchai Facebook page)

Popular likay actor Mit Mitchai has lost his final appeal against a 6-year prison sentence for fraud and payment of B27m compensation to his former business partner- girlfriend.

The Supreme Court's judgement was delivered in Thanyaburi Provincial Court on Thursday, upholding the lower courts' rulings.

Khirirak Samanabaramee, Mit Mitchai's real name, had been free on bail and was at Thanyaburi court to hear the decision.

Khirirak, 25, is a younger brother of famous likay actor and TV host Chaiya “A’’ Mitchai and likay actress Ann Mitchai. He was accused by his ex-girlfriend Ranchita Sitthadetchanon of cheating her out of 35 million baht.

Ms Ranchita, 45, who has an oil lubricant business, said Khirirak had borrowed money from her, ostensibly to invest in his family likay troupe, online likay shows and music videos. When asked to repay the loan, he repeatedly refused.

She then filed a fraud complaint against him at Khu Khot police in Pathum Thani on Aug 31, 2015.

On Aug 8, 2016, the Thanyaburi Provincial Court found Khirirak guilty of fraud charges and sentenced him to nine years in prison and ordered him to pay 35 million baht to Ms Ranchita. The sentence was commuted by one third to six years in jail without suspension, with the payment of 27 million baht to the plaintiff. The defendant appealed.

On June 19, 2017, the Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s ruling. The defendant appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday found Khirirak guilty of the charges and upheld the lower courts’ sentence of six years in prison without suspension and the payment of 27 million baht to the plaintiff.

The likay actor looked very dejected as he was led away to serve his sentence in Thanyaburi prison, Thai media reported.

Ms Ranchita told Amarin TV that Khirirak had not repaid even a single baht over the years. He had tried to negotiate a debt reduction, but the talks failed.

The businesswoman said she had solid evidence that the money Khirirak borrowed for his likay business had actually been used for personal expenditure - like buying cars and decorating his home. He had also transferred money to people close to him, Ms Ranchita said.

She was satisfied with the court’s ruling, but admitted she felt sorry for him.