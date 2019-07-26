Demolition order posted at PPRP seminar resort

Owners of 88 Garamonte, which encroaches on national park, given three months to comply

Authorities gather after posting a demolition order at the entrance of 88 Garmonte Resort in Wang Nam Khieo district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A sign was put up on Friday at a resort where the Palang Pracharath Party recently held a seminar, ordering it to be demolished in three months for encroaching on a national park.

Mr Prawatsart said after posting the notice at the entrance of the resort that 88 Garmonte was one of 11 properties in Wang Nam Khieo district that were being ordered to close for being on national park land.

The resort was in the spotlight when it hosted a weekend meeting of PPRP members and MPs to prepare for the delivery of the government policy statement in Parliament by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon joined them on Monday.

It turned out that the property had been in conflict with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation over alleged encroachment.

Park authorities discovered the resort was encroaching on public land when they conducted a survey in March 2017. They filed a complaint with Wang Nam Khieo police, but prosecutors decided to not indict the operators.

Mr Prawatsart said department officials were preparing new evidence to substantiate their argument that the national park owns the land where the resort was built.

The decision followed an order by National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Wednesday for a legal review of the decision not to indict the resort’s operators.

Wang Nam Khieo, a popular weekend getaway for Bangkok residents, is the site of numerous resorts that are believed to encroach on public land. While there have been some high-profile demolitions over the years, other cases tend to fade into the background when the news cameras leave.