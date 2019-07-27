Bangkok gears up to host Asean foreign minister meetings

Southeast Asian foreign ministers and their partners will attend the meetings in Bangkok from July 29-Aug 3.

Foreign ministers from a number of countries, including the US and Russia, will be in Bangkok next week to attend the 52nd Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related gatherings.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will arrive in Bangkok on July 30 before heading to Sydney on Aug 3, and then on to Pohnpei, in the Federated States of Micronesia "to deepen long-standing alliances and vibrant bilateral relations with these countries" and to reaffirm the US commitment to Asean.

While in Bangkok Mr Pompeo will co-chair the US-Asean Ministerial and Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI) Ministerial meetings on Aug 1, the State Department said.

On Aug 2, he will deliver a speech at the Siam Society on US economic engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr Pompeo will then attend the East Asia Summit (EAS) and Asean Regional Forum (ARF) ministerial meetings, and hold talks with Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-Thai alliance.

Mr Pompeo leaves for Australia on Aug 3.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Mr Don on July 30, prior to taking part in the Asean-Russia Ministerial Meeting the following day.

As the kingdom is the current chair of Asean, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared its readiness to host the meetings.

Mr Don meanwhile, will chair the 52nd AMM and co-chair the post ministerial conferences (PMCs) and other meetings from July 29-Aug 3.

Among these are Asean-led platforms, including the 20th Asean Plus Three (APT) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 9th EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the 26th ARF, and related discussions with sectoral dialogue partners.

Mekong sub-regional and other meetings will also take place in which more than 30 countries will attend these conferences, senior Foreign Ministry officials said.

According to one of the officials, the bloc will focus on issues in the Asean Leaders' Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability.

"We will discuss the development of smart cities and financial support for three groups: women entrepreneurs, startups and remote communities. We will also discuss environmental issues, especially marine pollution.

"Moreover, we expect to conclude the Asean Single Window and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this year," he said.

The official stressed that the bloc will allow stakeholders to discuss ongoing concerns, such as the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and the dispute in the South China Sea.

"We will use these platforms to try and reduce tension, build confidence, and come up with possible solutions," he said.