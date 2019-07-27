Street vendors vow to return with help of new government

The Network of Thai Street Vendors for Sustainable Development has vowed to lobby the new government to allow them back onto the streets to ply their trade.

Rewat Chobtham, a network representative, said previous orders by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to curb street vendors left hundreds of them badly affected and the network will petition the new government to change policy.

"Previously, vendors tried to talk with the junta government and ask for help without much success. We were sent to the BMA but they have mostly been unhelpful. Now, we will lobby the new government and political parties," Mr Rewat said in seminar called "Street Vendors for Sustainability" that took place earlier this week.

The BMA over the past few years has cracked down on operators under its street-vendor regulating policy. The city administration had tried to regulate vendors largely unsuccessfully in the past but it was emboldened thanks to backup from the military government.

As a result, the number of locations where street vendors were permitted to trade has been reduced to only 100 from 644, according to Mr Rewat.

The network is hopeful about the prospects for vendors under the newly elected government, said Mr Rewat. One of the new administration's 12 urgent plans is to improve the livelihood of vendors.

The group also submitted a petition during the House session on Thursday.

The network was set up in October 2016 and was registered as a civic group in March last year after the BMA tightened its rules on street vendors.

The network is comprised of street vendors trading on previously permitted spots on major roads such as Sukhumvit and Silom.