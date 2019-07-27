University student stabbed to death

Forensic police examine the body of a 20-year-old university student killed during a violent attack in Bang Sue district of Bangkok in the early hours of Saturday. (Screen capture from TV Channel 8)

A university student died of stab wounds to his neck following a violent attack on a street in Bang Sue district of Bangkok early Saturday morning.

The body of the young man was found lying in a pool of blood on Wongsawang Soi 11 in Bang Sue when police arrived after being alerted at around 12.30am, said Pol Lt Ponlawat Nakthomya, deputy investigation chief at the Prachachuen station.

The victim, identified later as Witcha Noo-udom, 20, of Phatthalung, was a first-year student of the College of Industrial Technology at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok. He had two deep cuts in his neck, Thai media reported.

A police investigation found that the victim and two friends had left a nearby restaurant shortly before the attack. While they were walking along the soi, about 10 men on motorcycles ran towards Witcha. The assailants reportedly used crash helmets and knives to attack him before fleeing.

Police have not yet established a motive for the fatal attack, as the victim’s friends said they did not know the attackers. The victim had never been involved in conflicts with any groups, his friends told police.

Local media reported that a woman wearing bloodstained clothes was spotted walking nearby at the time, and was heard telling a friend over the phone that her younger brother was among the attackers.

Police said they were investigating and would examine closed-circuit security video along the route to find possible clues.