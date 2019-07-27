Poll: 58% have few expectations of new government

Overall confidence in new Prayut administration rated 4.52 out of 10

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-ocha greets cabinet ministers ahead of a group photo session at Government House in Bangkok on July 16. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A majority of people have few or no expectations of the new government, according to an opinion survey released on Saturday.

Around 58.5% of people do not have high hopes for the new government while 41.5% say they have moderate or high expectations of it, according to the Bangkok Poll survey.

The issues they want the government to solve urgently are the high cost of living (75.9%), farm price slump (61.3%) and drought (50.8%).

Asked to express their confidence in the new administration on a scale of 1 to 10, respondents gave the Prayut Chan-o-cha-led government an overall grade of 4.52, led by politics (4.8), society and the environment (4.67) and the economy (4.18).

The political confidence indicator on which the government scored the highest was its ability to uphold democracy with the king as head of state (6.58), followed by the credibility of the information given by the public sector (4.45), its administrative capabilities (4.34) and its ability to tackle corruption (3.85).

In the area of society and the environment, the leading confidence indicator is the ability of the new government to conserve nature and the environment (5.37), to foster love and unity among people (4.76), to ensure safety in life and properties (4.41) and to uphold the justice system and law enforcement (4.12).

In terms of the economy, people believe the most in the potential of Thais (5.08), followed by the country’s image in the international community (4.59), Thailand’s competitiveness in Asean (4.50), financial position (3.55) and microeconomy.

Asked about problem-solving priorities, 75.9% of respondents chose the high cost of living, followed by the farm price slump (61.3%), drought (50.8%), drugs and crime (48.3%) and corruption (37.2%).

The survey, conducted from Monday to Wednesday, involved interviews with 1,176 people aged 18 or more nationwide, and has a 3% margin of error at 95% confidence, according to the pollster.