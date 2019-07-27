Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Policeman suffers electric shock during parachute drill
Thailand
General

Policeman suffers electric shock during parachute drill

published : 27 Jul 2019 at 17:59

writer: Online Reporters

A police team tries to bring Pol L/Cpl Nattakorn Chaikuemkao from the top of an electric pole after his parachute got caught by a transformer on top of it near Naresuan Base in Cha-am district, Prachuap Khiri Kan province, on Friday.
A police team tries to bring Pol L/Cpl Nattakorn Chaikuemkao from the top of an electric pole after his parachute got caught by a transformer on top of it near Naresuan Base in Cha-am district, Prachuap Khiri Kan province, on Friday.

A policeman has been injured after his parachute hit a high-voltage transformer during a parachute training in Prachuap Khiri Kan.

Pol L/Cpl Nattakorn Chaikuemkao, 28, was hurt badly when his parachute was blown off course by a strong wind and got caught by the transformer on top of an electric pole during the 800-foot parachute drill at Naresuan Base, Cha-am district, at 7am on Friday.

He was conscious but had difficulty breathing and suffered burns on his face, torso and left arm. He was taken to Hua Hin Hospital.

Pol L/Cpl Nattakorn is a trainee at the Aerial Reinforcement Division under the Border Patrol Police Bureau.

Thai media reported on Saturday his condition had improved and he was now stable.

Sophon Jaikhumkao, his father, said he remained conscious and could breathe normally after a respirator was removed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

France defends tech tax against Trump threats

PARIS: France is pushing ahead with a landmark tax on tech giants such as Google and Facebook — despite US President Donald Trump’s threats of retaliatory tariffs on French wine.

18:55
Thailand

Music executive dismembered in big bike crash

A music industry executive has been dismembered when his big bike hit the railing of a flyover in Bangkok.

18:51
Thailand

Policeman suffers electric shock during parachute drill

A policeman has been injured after his parachute hit a high-voltage transformer during a parachute training in Prachuap Khiri Kan.

17:59