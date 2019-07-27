Two suspects in Khon Kaen gold shop robbery caught

Two other suspects believed to have fled to Laos after B10m heist on Friday

Police subdue two of four men wanted for robbing a Khon Kaen gold shop after they returned from Nong Khai, where they reportedly helped their accomplices cross the Mekong River to Laos. (Photo from Keattisak Wongauppa Facebook page)

Two of four men wanted in connection with the robbery of a gold shop in Khon Kaen on Friday night were arrested in Udon Thani province on Saturday.

A massive manhunt is under way for the other two suspects, who are believed to have fled to Laos after the heist that netted about 10 million baht worth of gold.

Supoj Thetrangsi, of Chaiyaphum, and Paiwan Yabundit, of Udon Thani, were arrested at the Santapol College intersection in Muang district of Udon Thani on Saturday evening.

Seized from them was a pickup truck that they were said to have driven to Chaiyaphum, where some stolen gold ornaments were sold at a gold shop in Ban Thaen district on Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred on Friday night at the Mae Thong Phoon gold shop on the second floor of a Big C superstore on Mittraparb Road in Muang district of Khon Kaen. Two robbers, wearing caps and surgical masks, entered the shop and threatened staff members with a gun. They made off with 437 baht weight of gold, worth more than 10 million baht and fled on a motorcycle, Thai media reported.

Police said four men were involved in the crime. The two who actually committed the robbery are still at large. They were identified as Chaimongkhol Jaiboon-uppatham and Ruengsak Rueya.

Police said that after selling some gold items in Chaiyaphum on Saturday morning, Mr Supoj and Mr Paiwan drove their two accomplices to the Mekong River in Sri Chiang Mai district of Nong Khai so that they could flee into Laos.

The two drivers were caught in Udon Thani after returning from Nong Khai. More gold ornaments were found buried in a rubber plantation in Chaiyaphum, according to Thai media reports.