People want govt to first tackle livelihood problems: Suan Dusit Poll

Of the government's 12 urgent policies outlined to parliament on July 25, solving the people's livelihood problems should be given the top priority, according to the result of an opinion survey carried out by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 24-27 on 1,264 people throught the country to gauge their opinions what among the government's 12 main policies and 12 urgent policies should be given the first priority.

Regarding the 12 urgent policies, the respodents suggested that they should be carried out according to the following order of priority.

1. Solving the people's livelihood problems (81.30%).

2. Improving the welfare system and people's quality of life (66.92%).

3. Taking economic measures to cope with global economic volatility (61.19%).

4. Solving corruption problems, both in the government and political sectors (60.41%).

5. Providing assistance to farmers and developing innovations (57.28%).

6. Laying down the foundation of the country's economic system for the future (55.19%).

7. Preparing measures to cope with drought and flooding (53.67%).

8. Supporting education and taking the people's opinions for the amendment of the constitution (53.62%).

9. Solving the drug problems and building peace in the southern border provinces (53.04%).

10. Lifting the labour potential by adjusting the labour wage to suit the social condition, improving the quality of life of the labour force, and improving labour skills acceptable to other countries (52.70%).

11. Improving the public service systems (47.53%).

12. Preparing human resources ahead of the 21st century (45.87%).

As for the 12 main policies, the respondents want the government to carry them out in the following order of priority.

1. Protecting and cherishing the monarchy (74.45%).

2. Developing the country's economy and copetitiveness (67.97%).

3. Developing economic areas for distribution of growth to regions (65.61).

4. Stepping up suppression of corruption and improving the justice system (61.69%).

5. Building up national security and promoting peace and order in the country (61.61%).

6. Strengthening the foundation for development of local communities (61.43%).

7. Increasing the role of Thailand in the global forum to demonstrate the country's potential (61.30%).

8. Maintaining the country's religions, arts and cultures (58.84%).

9. Reforming the learning process to develop the potential of the Thai people of all ages (57.38%).

10. Improving the healthcare and social security systems (55.63%).

11. Reforming the bureaucracy for transparency and accountability (53.87%).

12. Rehabilitating natural resources and maintaining the environment for sustainable growth (48.21%).