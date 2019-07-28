Police to pursue hunt for Khon Kaen gold shop robbery suspects in Laos

KHON KAEN: Thai police have sought permission from Lao authorities to travel to Laos to look for two other suspects in the robbery of a gold shop in Muang district of this northeastern province on Friday, Pol Maj Gen Promnattakhet Hamkhampai, the provincial police chief, said on Sunday.

In the robbery of Mae Thongpool gold shop at Big C department store on Mitraparp road in the Khon Kaen municipality, the robbers made of with 437 baht-weight of gold ornaments.

Later on Saturday afternoon, the police managed to arrest three suspects - Supot Phetrangsi, Priwan Yabundit and Narong Juajinda. The three said two other suspects - Chaimongkol Jaibun-upatham and Ruangsak Phanthong - had fled to Laos via Si Chiang Mai district of Nong Khai province.

Pol Maj Gen Promnattakhet said the Region 4 Provincial Police Bureau had contacted the Lao authorities to seek permission for Thai people to travel to Laos to persue with the hunt for the two other suspects.

He said the three arrested suspects denied involvement in the robbery but admitted to taking the two other suspects to Nong Khai's Si Chiang Mai district prior to their escape to Laos. They are being detained at the Muang police station for further questioning.