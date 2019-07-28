Theft suspect tries to hang herself with bra in cell

BURI RAM: A woman arrested for stealing 10,000 baht and a one baht-weight gold necklace from an elderly woman in Na Pho district tried to use her bra to hang herself in a police detention cell, but was saved by a police officer on duty on Sunday.

Armed with a court warrant, police on Saturday arrested the woman, Thawankorn Khaefoi, 43, at her house in tambon Sakae Krang of Uthai Thani's Muang district. The theft occurred in Ban Nong Ya Rangka in Buri Ram's Na Pho district on July 19.

She allegedly pretended to befriend Nuansri Singthaisong, 80, before entering her house and stealing 10,000 baht and a one-baht gold necklace.

Ms Thawankorn was brought to Na Pho police station in Buri Ram. She was to appear before the Buri Ram Court on Sunday morning, when police would seek court permission to further detain her for questioning.

While in the detention cell on Sunday morning, Ms Thawankorn was spotted by a police officer on duty trying to hang herself with her bra. The officer rushed to save her, and she was sent to Na Pho Hospital. She was reported out of danger, but remained in the hospital for further treatment.

Police believed the woman acted out of stress, as many people claiming to be her victims in Buri Ram, Roi-et and Khon Kaen provinces had come to the police to file complaints.