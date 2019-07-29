Motorcyclists race around Wat Phra Kaew, Grand Palace

A street racer does wheelies outside Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, and the Grand Palace after a candlelight ceremony was held to mark His Majesty the King's birthday on Sunday night. (Capture from a clip posted by SSBN-Thailand Facebook page)

Motorcycle racers drew a barrage of criticism on social media after a video was posted showing them doing wheelies on the road around the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaew, and the Grand Palace on Sunday night.

The street racers caused problems for traffic and pedestrians, many celebrating HM the King's birthday. Police rushed to the area to chase them away.

The clip, posted by SSBN-Thailand Facebook page, showed dek waen riding their noisy, modified bikes around the historical sites. Netizens condemned them for their "inappropriate" action and lack of respect, both for the location and for other road users.

The small group of bikers raced along the road shortly after a candlelight ceremony at adjacent Sanam Luang abut 7.30pm to celebrate His Majesty the King’s 67th birthday.

One Facebook user wrote on SSBN-Thailand Facebook page “I took the clip. At the time, I was taking photos and other people from other places were taking a rest in the area. Suddenly, a motorcyclist raced through the area with one wheel of his bike raised up, showing off to others. The racer did this 2 or 3 times. Two other street racers joined him. Later, police rushed to the area to chase them and other innocent people in the area.’’

SSBN-Thailand Page said the clip was taken from Min Patipon Facebook.

