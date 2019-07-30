Section
Old well discovered in car park at Defence Ministry
Thailand
General

published : 30 Jul 2019 at 11:55

writer: Wassana Nanuam

The old well uncovered by army engineers upgrading the car park at the Defence Ministry on Friday. (Photo by Wassana Nanuam)
An old well has been uncovered at the Defence Ministry by army engineers upgrading the car park.

The well was discovered in front of the Hor Klong shrine on Friday. 

The engineers had dug down about 30 centimetres and were stopped by three granite slabs, each about 10 centimetres thick. They raised them up and found a 9-metre deep shaft with water inside it. The well is about 1.20 metres across and the sides are lined with old bricks, a ministry official said. 

The discovery came as a surprise. The car park had been dug up several times over past years, but the well remained unnoticed.

It was found just as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha became the defence minister, the official added.

Gen NatIn Intaracharoen, the defence permanent secretary, asked the Fine Arts Department to examine the well. The ministry plans to renovate and preserve it, adding another historical site to the defence compound.

