Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Education minister considering use of e-books in schools
Thailand
General

Education minister considering use of e-books in schools

Follows girl's deformity caused by heavy rucksack

published : 30 Jul 2019 at 15:07

writer: Post Reporters

Executives of Chumphae Suksa School in Khon Kaen give a backpack equipped with wheels to the girl student with a spinal deformity, through her mother, on Wednesday. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)
Executives of Chumphae Suksa School in Khon Kaen give a backpack equipped with wheels to the girl student with a spinal deformity, through her mother, on Wednesday. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)

The Education Ministry is considering having students use e-book readers instead of textbooks, after a girl in Khon Kaen suffered a spinal deformity doctors suspect was caused by shouldering a heavy schoolbag.

It had not been concluded that the weight of the books was the only cause of the girl's deformity, but it should be "partly blamed for affecting the student's body", Deputy Education Minister Kalaya Sophonphanich said on Tuesday after learning of the girl's ordeal. 

The Mathayom 3 (Grade 9) student was admitted to a private hospital in Khon Kaen on Monday after she fell ill and developed a fever. 

"Her backbone was bent," her mother said, showing an X-ray image she obtained from the hospital.  

The mother said she was convinced that her daughter's bag was the cause. The girl had first complained of back pains three years ago when still in Mathayom 1 (Grade 7).

Khunying Kalaya looked into the issue. One of the solutions she proposed was that students use lightweight e-readers, which can store a large volume of textbook files. 

“However, reading on an e-book screen for a long time, like seven to 10 hours a day, is also worrying,” she said.

Excessive use of screens may have a negative impact on students' eyes, while craning their necks to read is also bad for their posture, she added.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Inappropriate'

Father warned after 16-year-old motorcyclist arrested for doing wheelies outside the Grand Palace on Sunday night, during the celebration of HM the King's birthday.

15:29
World

Brazil horror

At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organised crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil Monday with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials.

15:17
Thailand

Education minister considering use of e-books in schools

The Education Ministry is considering having students use e-book readers instead of textbooks, after a girl in Khon Kaen suffered a spinal deformity doctors suspect was caused by shouldering a heavy schoolbag.

15:07