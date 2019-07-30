Young racer arrested for wheelies outside Grand Palace

The father, in white shirt, of the young motorcyclist with police at the Chana Songkhram station, where he was reprimanded. His 16-year-old son was arrested for racing and doing wheelies outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday night. (Photo supplied)

A 16-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested for racing and doing wheelies on the road outside the Grand Palace on Sunday night, during the celebration of His Majesty the King's birthday.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat said on Tuesday the youth was detained at his parents' home in Bangkok's Min Buri district, and a motorcycle without a licence plate seized.

According to Pol Lt Gen Damrongsak, the youth said he raced and did wheelies in a show of bravado.

On Sunday night the youth and friends from Min Buri rode along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, seeing the illuminations, and encountered another group of young motorcyclists. They challenged each other to race.

The 16-year-old borrowed a motorcycle from a friend and accepted the challenge, according to the assistant police chief.

"His action was inappropriate because the area was being used for an important national ceremony. There had never been a complaint about street racing in the area," Pol Lt Gen Damrongsak said.

The boy had previously been charged with drug possession, and this time was charged with illegal racing, reckless driving, abnormal driving, unsafe driving and driving without a licence. He would be tried by a juvenile court.

Police also warned the boy's father that if his son repeats the offence he would be charged with supporting street racing, which carries a jail term of up to three months and/or fine of 30,000 baht, Pol Lt Gen Damrongsak said.

The owner of the borrowed motorcycle would face the charge right away, he said.

He urged the other racer seen in a viral video clip of the incident to surrender and said local police would be investigated to determine if the illegal race resulted from their leniency, the assistant police chief said.

The racing bike riders were seen doing wheelies along the road about 10pm on Sunday, after a candlelight ceremony at adjacent Sanam Luang that started about 7.30pm to celebrate His Majesty the King's 67th birthday.