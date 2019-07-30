Woman sets herself on fire

Rescue workers take the badly burned 32-year-old woman to a hospital after she set fire to herself in Chachoengsao's Muang district on Tuesday morning. (Photo taken from @ChachoengsaoRescueAssociationClub Facebook page)

CHACHOENGSAO: A 32-year-old garment seller poured petrol over her body and set fire to herself outside her house in Muang district on Tuesday.

Horrified neighbours rushed to douse the flames with buckets of water, and called emergency services.

The woman, identified later as a Patcharporn Khuprasert, was writhing on the ground in pain, with burns to an estimated 60% of her body, when police and rescue workers arrived at the house in tambon Na Muang shortly before 8am.

She was given emergency first aid and rushed to Buddhasothorn Hospital.

Neighbours told police investigators that Patcharaporn, aka Nong Mint, was cheerful and good-looking. She sold clothes and brand-name products online, and had a shop near the provincial hall.

Ms Patcharaporn also had a house in another area of the province where she previously lived with her husband and son, aged about four years. After separating from her husband, she changed. She became absent-minded and seldom associated with people.

On Monday night she was spotted standing near the crematorium incinerator at Wat Laem Tai. She tried to cast herself into the oven, but people intervened and later took her to her house, Thai media reported.

It was not the first time, according to the reports.

Police were investigating.