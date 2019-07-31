Section
LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Thailand seeks deeper cooperation as Asean ministers meet
World

Thailand seeks deeper cooperation as Asean ministers meet

published : 31 Jul 2019 at 11:48

writer: Associated Press

TIGHT SECURITY: Police use metal detectors to search a visitor entering the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign minsters summit in Bangkok. Issues for discussion include security on the Korean peninsula and China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP photo)
Southeast Asian foreign ministers opened their annual meeting with a call from host Thailand for deeper cooperation to expand trade and bolster prosperity in the region amid rising global challenges.

The meeting is being held in the shadows of security tensions on the Korean Peninsula, China's aggressive territorial claims in the South China Sea and the US-China trade war.

Host Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told colleagues of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations they must be more agile amid increasing nationalism globally.

Mr Don said "looking inward and being myopic'' was  not an option and Asen must choose to expand links through the free flow of trade.

The road ahead could be treacherous but greater cooperation among Asean members and outside partners could help sustain long-term growth, he said.

