Downpours, flash flood alert in North, Northeast until Friday

Northern and northeastern provinces have been warned of heavy rain and flash floods until Friday due to the impact of a tropical storm heading towards the Vietnamese coast.

The path of storm Wipha monitored by the Meteorological Department. (Photo from www.tmd.co.th)

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday warned the two regions to brace for downpours and floods from storm Wipha after it makes landfall in Vietnam on Thursday. It was about 250 kilometres east of Hainan at 10am on Wednesday.

"People should beware of severe weather that may cause flash floods and landslides in the at-risk areas. and stay tuned for weather updates," department director-general Phuwieng Prakhammintara said.

Travellers to Hainan and northern Vietnam are advised to check weather forecasts, the agency said.

The Asian financial centre of Hong Kong is shutting down as Wipha approaches, bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 95km/h in some areas.

The Hong Kong Observatory says it is planning to issue the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 8 on Wednesday as winds continue to strengthen.

Classes were cancelled and the observatory advised members of the public with long or difficult trips home or who live on outlying islands to begin their journeys immediately. It said arrangements were being made for government workers to head home early.

The observatory said Wipha's centre will pass about 300 kilometres southwest of Hong Kong on Wednesday before barreling into the island province of Hainan and parts of southeastern China, Vietnam and Laos.