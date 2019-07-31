New president for Supreme Court

Slaikate Wattanapan, the new president of the Supreme Court (photo supplied)

The Judicial Commission on Wednesday appointed Supreme Court vice president Slaikate Wattanapan as the new president of the court.

The appointment takes effect on the first day of fiscal year 2020, Oct 1.

Mr Slaikate, 64, graduated with a bachelor's degree in law from Thammasat University, and later passed the Thai bar and graduated with a Master of Arts from New York University.

He began working as a court judge in 1980 and was later appointed head of the Ranong court judges, the head of the Phuket court judges, a deputy chief of Office of the Chief Justice Region 9, the president of the Tax Division of the Supreme Court and then vice president of the Supreme Court.

Mr Slaikate will from Oct 1 replace Cheep Jullamon, who will become a senior judge ofthe Supreme Court.