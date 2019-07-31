'Friend of Choke' judge wrist-slapped over license no-show

A screenshot from a viral video clip purportedly shows judge Krairat Weerapatanasuwan talking to policemen at a checkpoint while refusing to show his driving licence. It reportedly led to the transfer of a policeman in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in May.

The Judicial Commission on Wednesday resolved that the regional chief judge dubbed "friend of Choke" had acted inappropriately but not broken any rules when he refused to show his driver's licence at a police checkpoint.

Sarawut Benjakul, secretary-general to the commission, said it did not find Krairat Weerapatanasuwan, chief judge of the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 8, guilty of any breach of discipline.

Mr Krairat was seen in a viral video clip refusing to show his driver's licence at the request of a policeman at a checkpoint in Thung Yai district of the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat on May 2.

He told the policeman that he was a "friend of Choke", apparently referring to Thung Yai police chief Pol Col Chokedee Rakwatanapong. "Friend of Choke" became a popular humorous catchphrase among netizens.

Though finding no disciplinary offence, the Judicial Commission agreed that the regional chief judge who supervised judicial affairs in the upper South had acted inappropriately and should receive a warning letter, Mr Sarawut said.

After the encounter, Pol L/C Ekapol Juisongkae, the officer who asked who asked the chief judge to show his driving licence, was reassigned -- but Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha then overruled the reassignment by Pol Col Chokedee, saying the junior policeman had performed his duty well.