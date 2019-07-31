Local leaders seek help from governor in stalled murder case

Local leaders in Chalerm Prakiart district flex their muscle, fighting for justice for headman Sanont Orachon, 53, who was murdered eight months ago over what they say was a political conflict. The police investigation quickly stalled. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Local leaders have asked provincial authorities to help speed up the stalled police investigation into the fatal shooting of a village headman eight months ago.

Yingyos Kaewkhiew, chairman of the Association of Tambon and Village Heads of Thailand, on Wednesday led local leaders in Chalerm Prakiart district to lodge a petition with Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Chamroen Thipayapongthada, asking for justice for Sanont Orachon.

Sanont, 53 head of Village Group 2 in tambon Chian Khao, was shot dead while riding his motorcycle near Nong Mai Kaen bridge in tambon Chian Khao on the night of Oct 29.

Relatives believed a political conflict was the likely motive for the murder. They have closely followed the case, but there has been no progress in the police investigation.

Now local leaders are bringing their influence to bear, seeking justice from the provincial governor and stepping up pressure on police to bring Sanont's killer, or killers, to task.

Jaree Orachon, the slain village head's wife, said the police investigation was proceeding at a snail’s pace. They knew who was behind the murder, but dared not take action, she said. It was definitely political.

The group’s petition was received by Chamroenkiart Khaokham, a senior official at the provincial hall, who promised to submit it to the governor.

Mr Yingyos said they also plan to petition the national police chief.