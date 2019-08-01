Student poisons unwanted newborn, drops her from condo balcony

A 18-year-old university student and her boyfriend, 23, are arrested for colluding in the murder of their newborn baby -- poisoned and then dropped from the balcony of a third-floor condominium room in Nonthaburi. (Capture from CCTV via rescue volunteer Chonyuen Wisutthipat Facebook page)

A university student charged with the murder of her newborn child has admitted force-feeding the baby toilet bowl cleaning fluid and then dropping her from a condominium balcony in Nonthaburi.

The 18-year-old student, whose name was withheld, and her boyfriend, 23, were apprehended at their condominium room in Pak Kret district on Wednesday night, Thai media reported on Thursday.

Their arrest came after DNA tests of samples of the young woman's tissue matched DNA from a seriously injured baby girl found near a garbage bin at the base of the condominium building on July 23.

The newborn baby, wrapped in a brown towel and placed inside a black plastic bag, was discovered by security guards around 4pm. The baby was rushed to Chonprathan Hospital, where she died on Wednesday.

Police said security camera footage in the area showed the plastic bag dropping from the 8-storey condominium building about 2.53pm on July 23.

Officers then inspected the building and found six napkins stained with blood, and blood-stained clothing, inside a room on the third floor. There were also trace bloodstains in the bathroom.

The young woman tenant of the room was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, which revealed she had recently given birth. Tissue samples were taken and sent Police General Hospital for matching with samples from the baby.

The DNA test results came back on Tuesday and showed the two samples matched. Police then obtained warrants from Nonthaburi court to arrest the young woman and her boyfriend.

Under questioning, they said they had been staying in the rented condominium room for five months.

The young woman claimed she was not aware she was pregnant and gave birth unexpectedly in the bathroom. She was in a state of shock when she poured toilet bowl cleaner into the infant's mouth, wrapped her in a towel, put the infant inside a black plastic bag, tied it shut and then dropped it from her third-floor balcony to the ground below.

Her boyfriend denied any knowledge his girlfriend was pregnant. He told police he thought she was fat.

It was during the arrest procedure that the hospital advised police the baby had died on Wednesday, Thai media reported.

Police have charged the pair with colluding in the murder of the baby. They were being held in custody at Pak Kret police station.

A 18-year-old student and her boyfriend are arrested in connection with the death of their newborn baby in Nonthaburi. (Chonyuen Wisutthipat Facebook page)