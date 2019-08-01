B3.22tn 2020 budget to be disbursed in January

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha informs civil servants and representatives from state enterprises about the 2020 fiscal budget allocation, in Nonthaburi province last December. (File photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd)

The government plans for a 3.22-trillion-baht budget for fiscal 2020, with a 489-billion-baht deficit, to run from next January instead of Oct 1 -- and says it has enough funds to cover expenditure until then.

Budget Bureau Director Dechapiwat Na Songkhla said the budget was confirmed at a meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and representatives from the Budget Bureau, the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Bank of Thailand at Government House on Thursday.

The budget was based on an estimated net revenue of 2.731 trillion baht, down by 19 billion baht from the 2.750 trillion baht estimated earlier this year, Mr Dechapiwat said.

The budget will reach the cabinet next Tuesday, the House of Representatives on Oct 17 and the Senate in mid-January next year. It would then be proposed for royal approval in late January, he said.

For the three-month period from October to December, before the 2020 budget disbursements, the government would be paying for salaries and fixed costs based on allocationsin the 2019 budget, and it had enough money to do so, Mr Dechapiwat said.

He referred to money from the investment budgets of state enterprises, public-private joint venture projects and the Thailand Future Fund.

The Budget Bureau would also issue measures to accelerate the disbursement of the 2020 budget, Mr Dechapiwat said.

The fiscal year normally begins on Oct 1 each year.