Queen presides over first function
Thailand
General

published : 1 Aug 2019 at 19:17

writer: Online Reporters

Well-wishers celebrate Her Majesty on her birthday on June 3, 2019. The Queen presided over an event marking National Women's Day on Thursday. (Patipat Janthong)
Well-wishers celebrate Her Majesty on her birthday on June 3, 2019. The Queen presided over an event marking National Women's Day on Thursday. (Patipat Janthong)

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over her first solo function on Thursday when she opened a exhibition marking the National Women's Day at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

The Queen chaired the event in what was Her Majesty's first royal ceremony after His Majesty the King named her the Queen on May 1 before the coronation ceremony.

"I am proud to be a Thai woman," the Queen said in a speech for the event, adding that Thai women play a key role in family institution and the country.

