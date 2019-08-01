Beijing vows to ramp up infrastructure, economic cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai after their meeting on Wednesday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

China is looking forward to enhancing its long-standing relationship with Thailand as well as improve its strategic partnership now Thailand has a new government, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

His comments came during a meeting with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, in Bangkok.

Thailand, as chair of Asean, is hosting the 52nd Asean Ministerial Meeting, Post Ministerial Conferences and related meetings which run until Saturday.

Mr Wang said the two countries would push for a Sino-Thai railway project and expand cooperation in other areas also such as 5G technology, the Eastern Economic Corridor scheme, and smart city projects.

Mr Don said Thailand valued the development of Thai-China relations and the two countries would work together on China's Belt and Road Initiative as well as improve trade and economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister of Peru Jaime Antonio Pomareda Montenegro signed the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

On Wednesday, the deputy foreign minister highlighted Peru’s commitment to strengthen relations and cooperation with Asean. The TAC is a key document promoting and sustaining regional peace and stability. Peru is the 38th contracting party to TAC.

