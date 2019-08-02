Loud bangs at BTS station, other areas in Bangkok
published : 2 Aug 2019 at 10:15
writer: Wassayos Ngamkham
Loud bangs were heard near a skytrain station and at least three other areas in Bangkok on Friday morning, with two people confirmed injured on Rama 9 Road.
Police reported loud sound similar to bomb explosions twice at the Chong Nonsi BTS station about 8.50am and closed exits 3 and 4 for safety reasons.
Police also cordoned off the ground near the two exits to examine the cause of the bang.
A Twitter message showed a sheet of glass on the station platform was shattered.
Police also reported loud bangs in Soi 57/1 on Rama 9 road, injuring two city road cleaners at 8.50am, one loud bang outside King Power Mahanakhon Building near the same BTS station at 9am and three bangs near the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road at the same time.
Explosive Ordnance disposal police are at the scene.
- Read also: Bangkok road briefly closed amid bomb fears
Police at the Government Complex after loud bangs were reported on Friday. (Photo from @js100radio Twitter account)
- Keywords
- bombs