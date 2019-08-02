Explosions, incidents at 11 locations, City Hall monitoring situation

Police move in and cordon off an area near Saladaeng BTS station after a suspicious object was found there around noon on Friday. (Photo supplied)

City Hall has set up a centre to monitor the situation following small bomb blasts and other incidents at 11 locations in Bangkok on Friday morning, but no areas have been declared special security zones.

City governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration was closely monitoring and evaluating the situation.

There had been explosions, loud bangs and suspicious items during the morning at 11 locations across Bangkok, including Soi 57 on Rama 9, an area beneath Chong Nonsi BTS skytrain station, at King Power Mahanakhon Building near the same BTS station, and at the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road.

A suspicious object was found near Saladaeng BTS station around 12.08pm, just one station away from Chong Nonsi station, where there were explosions earlier.

There were also fires in the Pratunam area -- at DD House Building on Phetchaburi 19 Road, Hope V-Line Building, Intra Hotel and the Baiyok Building.

Pol Gen Aswin said the BMA had set up a centre to closely monitor the situation, with himself in charge. It would work around the clock and keep the public informed.

He had assigned the city's traffic and transportation department to inspect and link signals from CCTVs at all locations, so officials at the centre would see the information all the time.

The Bangkok governor confirmed all CCTVs in areas where explosions occurred were functioning.

He said he asked directors of all 50 district offices to keep a close watch for people acting suspiciously and for suspicious objects. He also asked for cooperation from the public, as eyes and ears for the authorities. People should alert the nearest district office or call hotline 191 immediately if they spot anything suspicious.

Somkiart Nonthakaew, director of the BMA’s disaster prevention and mitigation department, said all fire stations and crews had been put on full alert. Fire trucks and other equipment must be ready to respond to any situation.

The Erawan emergency centre reported that three women and one man were injured by the explosions. They were being treated at hospitals.

The three women were injured by an explosion on Rama 9 Road and the man was hurt by a blast at Chong Nonsi BTS station.

Internal Security Operations Command spokesman Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng said Isoc has not declared any areas as special control zones under Section 15 of the Internal Security Act.

False information had been shared online that authorities declared Ratchaprasong intersection, Siam Square, Victory Monument, Democracy Monument, all subway and skytrain stations, Hua Lamphong and all bus terminals special control zones, the Isoc spokesman said.

“Members of the public should not panic. If you spot anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious objects, please urgently call hotline 1374,’’ he said.



