Gambling den raid nets 120 suspects

Officials seize gambling paraphernalia, such as dice and cards, during a raid on a gambling den in Samut Prakan. (Supplied photo)

A total of 116 people, including 15 bookmakers, were arrested during a raid on a gambling den in Samut Prakan's Bang Bo district on Thursday evening.

The raid followed an undercover operation, local officials said.The casino had been operating for some time and was open for business every day.

About 7.30pm, a 40-strong team from the Department of Provincial Administration moved in on the den, which was in a house in a one-rai compound of a residential area of tambon Bang Bo, about 300 metres from the elevated Buraphavithi expressway.

An undercover agent had earlier been sent to investigate a tip-off a casino was operating at the site.

A total of 116 people were detained.

Seized in the operation were gambling paraphernalia such as dice and cards, cash totalling more than 500,000 baht, and a ledger showing a daily cash flow of about one million baht. There were a total of 27 surveillance cameras installed inside the premises.

Of the suspects, 15 were identified as bookmakers, who were so charged under the Gambling Act. They were handed over to police at Bang Bo police station, along with 101 punters charged with gambling.

Narong Thipsiri, director of the DPA's investigation team, said the team had received information about several gambling dens operating in Muang district, and were following up on all tip-offs.