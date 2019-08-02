Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Gambling den raid nets 120 suspects
Thailand
General

Gambling den raid nets 120 suspects

published : 2 Aug 2019 at 16:04

writer: Post Reporters

Officials seize gambling paraphernalia, such as dice and cards, during a raid on a gambling den in Samut Prakan. (Supplied photo)
Officials seize gambling paraphernalia, such as dice and cards, during a raid on a gambling den in Samut Prakan. (Supplied photo)

A total of 116 people, including 15 bookmakers, were arrested during a raid on a gambling den in Samut Prakan's Bang Bo district on Thursday evening.

The raid followed an undercover operation, local officials said.The casino had been operating for some time and was open for business every day.

About 7.30pm, a  40-strong team from the Department of Provincial Administration moved in on the den, which was in a house in a one-rai compound of  a residential area of tambon Bang Bo, about 300 metres from the elevated Buraphavithi expressway. 

An undercover agent had earlier been sent to investigate a tip-off a casino was operating at the site.

A total of 116 people were detained.

Seized in the operation were gambling paraphernalia such as dice and cards, cash totalling more than 500,000 baht, and a ledger showing a daily cash flow of about one million baht. There were a total of 27 surveillance cameras installed inside the premises.

Of the suspects, 15 were identified as bookmakers, who were so charged under the Gambling Act. They were handed over to police at Bang Bo police station, along with 101 punters charged with gambling.

Narong Thipsiri, director of the DPA's investigation team, said the team had received information about several gambling dens operating in Muang district, and were following up on all tip-offs.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chaturon cleared of wrongdoing by Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) has cleared Chaturon Chaisang, an ex-member of the dissolved Thai Raksa Chart (TRC) Party, of violating the law on political parties by encouraging voters to cast ballots for a certain political party.

16:45
Business

Double down

The SET index plunges, reacting to a rise in trade tensions between the two biggest economies and a series of bomb explosions in Bangkok.

16:18
World

K-League blasts Juventus 'deception' over Ronaldo no-show

SEOUL: South Korea's K-League has accused Juventus of "deception" after superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat out last week's friendly in Seoul, enraging thousands of fans.

16:05