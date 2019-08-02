Apirat: Same group, same boss

An explosive ordnance disposal officer checks for bombs at the BTS Chong Nonsi station in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

The unrest in Bangkok on Friday involves the same group of people of the same views and the same “boss”, but the persons who took action could be new faces, according to army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong, in his capacity as deputy director of the Internal Security Operations Command.

Security agencies had been alerted of possible unrest for a while but authorities did not think it would happen so soon, he added.

“The method used is like the incidents in 2006 by the same group of people who planted bombs at police booths in several locations.

“My concern is that political groups or those who did not wish the country well would blame it on security officials. It happened before,” he said.

The unrest on Friday was a political indicator and more incidents might follow. “But rest assured the prime minister and security forces can handle the situation,” he said.

Gen Apirat added police had arrested two and were questioning them.

Asked whether the reports that the two suspects were from the South would have any bearing on the case, the army chief said it didn’t matter, “the people behind it was the same group”, he repeated.



