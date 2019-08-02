Small boats, jet skis, warned not to leave Pattaya shore

A red flag is raised in front of the the 6th Marine Region Office on Friday to warn small boats, including speedboats and jet-skis, not to leave shore in Pattaya as high waves are forecaast due to the influence of tropical storm Wipha. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Marine authorities have hoisted a red flag, warning all small boats, including speed boats and jet-skis, to remain ashore as tropical storm Wipha stirs up rough seas in the Gulf and the Andaman region.

The red flag was seen flying outside the 6th Marine Region Office on Friday.

Tropical storm Wipha, now over Vietnam, is forecast to bring heavy rain to the East, Northeast and North of the country, and, coupled with the monsoon in the South, generate high waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea until Aug 6, officials said.

Up to 7,000 Thai and foreign tourists visit Koh Lan, off Pattaya, each day, using boat services from Laem Bali Hai pier to the island.

Marine officials and volunteers were assigned to assist tourist police and Pattaya officials inspecting the safety at ferry boats at the pier. Small vessels - speedboats, jet-skis and fishing boats - were banned from leaving shore. Only large boats were allowed out, with crews warned to take extra caution.

The Meteorological Department said on Friday tropical storm Wipha was expected to move into Vietnam from the Gulf of Tonkin and make landfall in Hanoi on Saturday. It would bring abundant and often heavy rain to the North, Northeast, Central Plains, East and the South, where the monsoon is also active, on Aug 4-5.

Strong wind waves in the Andaman Sea would be 2-4 metres high and in the upper Gulf about 2 metres. Waves of up to 4 metres were expected in thundershower areas.

All ships should proceed with caution. Small boats should remain ashore until Aug 6, the department said.