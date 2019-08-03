Two survive, one missing after boat capsizes

Rescuers begin a search for a missing man in Phop Phra district of Tak province on Saturday after a fishing boat carrying three villagers capsized late on Friday night. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Two people survived and one is missing when their fishing boat sank in the Moei River along the Thai-Myanmar border in Phop Phra district late on Friday night. Rescuers have begun the search for the missing man.

The three men from Huay Laeng village went out to catch fish in the Moei River and their boat suddenly capsized in the middle of the river due to the strong current following days of heavy rain, said officials.

Two of them managed to swim back to shore, while their companion was swept away in the current.

Rattanakul Sangkhasila, assistant Phop Phra district chief, and senior local officials led rescuers to search for the missing man on Saturday morning.



