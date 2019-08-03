Five Bang Bo cops transferred after gambling raid

Station chief among those shifted after arrest of 116 people including 15 bookies

Officials raid a gambling den in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan on Thursday evening in which 15 bookmakers and 101 gamblers were caught. (Supplied photo)

Five senior police officers at the Bang Bo police station in Samut Prakan have been transferred following a raid on a gambling den in which a total of 116 people were caught.

They were Pol Col Sorawit Sukphaet, chief of Bang Bo police station; Pol Lt Col Chaiwat Salakkham, deputy chief responsible for crime suppression; Pol Lt Col Krittin Tapaseelo, deputy chief responsible for investigation; Pol Lt Col Prathuan Jitpring, crime suppression inspector; and Pol Maj Kotchaphat Wattanadum, suppression inspector.

The transfer order, signed by Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarupporn, chief of Provincial Police Region 1 on Saturday, came after a 40-strong team from the Department of Provincial Administration raided a den in tambon Bang Bo on Thursday evening.

A total of 116 people, including 15 bookmakers were arrested, gambling paraphernalia such as dice and cards, more than 500,000 baht cash, and a ledger showing a daily cash flow of about 1 million baht were seized.