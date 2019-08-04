Water quality at site of coal barge crash off Koh Si Chang 'normal'

The water around Koh Si Chang in Chon Buri province, where two cargo ships loaded with coal crashed into each other, was found to be of normal quality, according to Jatuporn Buruspat, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

"Based on our initial water sample, the water quality is normal, but we are also testing the sea water for heavy metals and oil contamination," Mr Jatuporn told the media after finishing an inspection near Koh Si Chang.

He said the Environment Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, gave the order to use extreme caution during the clean-up operation to avoid causing more environmental damage.

After the initial inspection, divers are being sent to survey the wreckage.

Following the survey, the responsible companies must submit a salvage plan to local administrations, including the Harbour Department and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment for approval.

Damrong Phetra, the mayor of tambon Koh Si Chang, said the salvage plan must be carefully mapped out.

He said that at least two boats must be used; one to handle the two wrecked barges and another to carry the coal, weighing about 2,400 tonnes in total, from the sea floor.

The two barges crashed into each other and sunk to the bottom of the sea when tropical storm "Wipha" hit the area on Thursday night, five kilometres north of Koh Si Chang.

The vessels broke loose from a larger vessel, the MV Southampton, which was loading them with coal.

Crew members were reportedly rescued and no injuries were reported. The responsible parties are a coal delivery company and Jumbo Barge & Tugs Co Ltd, a company providing barge services.

The coal shipment was expected to arrive at a factory in Ayutthaya province.