ATM damaged by bomb in Pattani

PATTANI: A bomb went off at an ATM of the Islamic Bank in Yarang district, causing severe damage to the machine, and auto tyres were burned at two different spots on Highway 42 in Khok Pho district in what believed to be harassing attacks by separatist militants early on Sunday, according to police reports.

The blast reportedly occurred at about 0.45am at an ATM near a sentry box at the entrace gate of Fatoni University, a private Islamic university, at Ban Sarong in tambon Khao Tum of Yarang district. The explosion caused severe damage to the ATM but no casualties.

A number of suspected militants tied up a security guard at the sentry box with a rope and stole his weapon before setting off the bomb.

Later at about 0.54am, auto tyres were set on fire at two spots on Highway 42, one in front of Asiztan School in tambon Na Pradu and the other at an intersection near Ban Pho in tambon Naket in Khok Pho districts.

The incidents were believed intended to cause harassment.