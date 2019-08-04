Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
ATM damaged by bomb in Pattani
Thailand
General

ATM damaged by bomb in Pattani

published : 4 Aug 2019 at 09:44

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

PATTANI: A bomb went off at an ATM of the Islamic Bank in Yarang district, causing severe damage to the machine, and auto tyres were burned at two different spots on Highway 42 in Khok Pho district in what believed to be harassing attacks by separatist militants early on Sunday, according to police reports.

The blast reportedly occurred at about 0.45am at an ATM near a sentry box at the entrace gate of Fatoni University, a private Islamic university, at Ban Sarong in tambon Khao Tum of Yarang district. The explosion caused severe damage to the ATM but no casualties.

A number of suspected militants tied up a security guard at the sentry box with a rope and stole his weapon before setting off the bomb.

Later at about 0.54am, auto tyres were set on fire at two spots on Highway 42, one in front of Asiztan School in tambon Na Pradu and the other at an intersection near Ban Pho in tambon Naket in Khok Pho districts.

The incidents were believed intended to cause harassment.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Female teacher, daughter killed in Korat accident

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A female teacher and her 14-year-old daughter were killed when a motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a pick-up truck at a three-way junction in Phimai district on Sunday morning, according to a police report.

10:53
Thailand

Fire hits rubber glove factory in Songkhla

SONGKHLA: A huge fire broke out at a rubber glove factory in Rattaphum district of this southern province on Saturday and was brought under control on Sunday morning after causing heavy damage. No casualties were reported.

10:14
World

Pacific leaders want summit focus on climate, not China

WELLINGTON: Pacific island leaders insist climate change, not China, will top the agenda when they meet in Tuvalu this month as western-aligned nations push to curb Beijing's growing influence in the region.

09:45