Fire hits rubber glove factory in Songkhla
Thailand
General

Fire hits rubber glove factory in Songkhla

published : 4 Aug 2019 at 10:14

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

SONGKHLA: A huge fire broke out at a rubber glove factory in Rattaphum district of this southern province on Saturday and was brought under control on Sunday morning after causing heavy damage. No casualties were reported.

The fire started at about 7pm at the factory of SGMP Company at Moo 6 village in tambon Kamphaeng Phet. Firefighters from the 12th disaster prevention and mitigation centre in Songkhla worked hard throughout the night to contain the fire and were able to put it under control on Sunday morning, when the factory was still blanketed with thick smokes.

The factory for producing rubber gloves was totally burned down. There were no reports of casualties. The damage has not been assessed, but believed to be several hundreds of million of baht.

Veeranan Pengchan, the Songkhla governor, and Pimthada Chansuriya, the Rattaphum district chief, and concerned officials will inspect the scene on Sunday to see if nearby communities had been affected and investigate the cause of the fire. The incident was one of the most serious industrial fires to have happened in Songkhla in many years.

Khuanru Health Station in tambon Kamphaeng Phet will today conduct a health examination on the people residing near the factory to mitigate possible impacts from smokes.


