Fire razes rubber glove factory in Songkhla

A huge fire broke out at a rubber glove factory in Songkhla province. (Photos by Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A huge fire broke out at a rubber glove factory in Rattaphum district of this southern province on Saturday and was brought under control on Sunday morning after causing heavy damage. No casualties were reported.

The fire started at about 7pm at the factory of SGMP Company at Moo 6 village in tambon Kamphaeng Phet. Firefighters from the 12th disaster prevention and mitigation centre in Songkhla worked hard throughout the night to contain the fire and were able to bring it under control on Sunday morning, when the factory was still blanketed with thick smoke.

The factory was totally burned down. There were no reports of casualties. The damage has not been assessed, but is believed to be several hundred million baht.

Veeranan Pengchan, the Songkhla governor, and Pimthada Chansuriya, the Rattaphum district chief will inspect the scene on Sunday to see if nearby communities had been affected and investigate the cause of the fire. The incident was one of the most serious industrial fires to have broken out in Songkhla in many years.

Khuanru Health Station in tambon Kamphaeng Phet will today conduct a health examination on people residing near the factory to investigate possible impact from smoke.



