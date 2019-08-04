Section
Female teacher, daughter killed in Korat accident
Thailand
General

Female teacher, daughter killed in Korat accident

published : 4 Aug 2019 at 10:53

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A female teacher and her 14-year-old daughter were killed when a motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a pick-up truck at a three-way junction in Phimai district on Sunday morning, according to a police report.

The accident occurred a three-way junction between kilometres 13-14 on Phimai-Chakkrarat road in tambon Than Lalod.

Banlang Lekthong, 49, the driver of the Mitsubishi Triton pick-up, told police that while he was taking over an Isuzu pick-up truck running in front, his vehicle collided with a motorcycle at the junction.

The woman driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Cholakorn Chumklang, was killed at the spot and her daughter, Tulkalaya Kasi, 14, a Mathayom 2 student of Phimai Withaya School, was seriously injured. The girl died on the way to Phimai Hospital.

Mrs Cholakorn was a teacher of Muang Kham Pracharak School in tambon Nai Muang. Her relatives said she had just completed her study for a doctorate degree and was due to receive the degree in commencement ceremony in a few months.

Police were investigating.


