Tour office under gun attack in Narathiwat

Thailand
published : 4 Aug 2019 at 11:35

writer: Waedao Harai

NARATHIWAT: The office of a limited parternership in Yingo district which organises trips taking Muslim pilgrims from southern Thailand for the Haj in Saudi Arabia came under a gun attack on Saturday night. Nobody was hurt in the attack, police said.

The office of Fuji Haj and Tour Limited Partnership is located at the house of Kumuhamad Musi Kuji, 26, at Moo 2 villlage in tambon Yingo, where clothing for people attending the Haj are also available for sale.

Mr Kumuhamad told police that at about 8.30pm, while he and other family members were resting in the house, two men arrived on a motorcycle. One walked through the darkness to one side of the house while the other came to the front. The two then opened fire at the house, each with a 9mm handgun.

After the gun attack, they left on the motorcycle.

The bullets left numerous holes at the front and on one side of the house. 

Police examined the house on Sunday morning and recovered 11 spent shells of 9mm ammunition from the scene.

Police were investigating the incident. It was initially believed the attacked was motivated by a personal conflict because according to Mr Kumuhamad, on the night of July 31 threatening shots were fired into the sky in front of the house, police said.

