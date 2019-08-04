Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Mekong water level rising, but still very low
Thailand
General

Mekong water level rising, but still very low

published : 4 Aug 2019 at 12:45

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

NAKHON PHANOM: Water in the Mekong river in this northeastern border province is rising steadily, but the level is still very low compared to last year, local media reported.

After months of being at a critical level, the water level in the Mekong river has risen, thanks to an increase in the volume of rain starting last week.

The Mekong water level is currently about 4.30 metres high, or about 9m below the the spill-over point on the river bank. However, the level is still very low compared to last year. The average level of water in the Mekong river during the rainy season is 9-10 metres.

The irrigation office of Nakhon Phanom is still blocking water in the tributaries from flowing into the Mekong river in order to retain water for agriculture and consumption.

The low level of water in the Mekong has affected not only farmers, but also fishermen.

Lam Ngamnasri, 60, a fisherman in the Nam Songkhram stream, said the low level of water in the Mekong river has prevented fish from coming up to spawn in the tributaries - including Nam Songkhram - resulting in a much lower quantity of fish caught this year. 

The fish market in Si Songkhram district, where about 10 million baht is generated each year, has become sluggish.

If this situation continues, some of the Mekong fish species may become extinct, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Mekong water level rising, but still very low

NAKHON PHANOM: Water in the Mekong river in this northeastern border province is rising steadily, but the level is still very low compared to last year, local media reported.

12:45
Thailand

Tour office under gun attack in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: The office of a limited parternership in Yingo district which organises trips taking Muslim pilgrims from southern Thailand for the Haj in Saudi Arabia came under a gun attack on Saturday night. Nobody was hurt in the attack, police said.

11:35
Thailand

Female teacher, daughter killed in Korat accident

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A female teacher and her 14-year-old daughter were killed when a motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a pick-up truck at a three-way junction in Phimai district on Sunday morning, according to a police report.

10:53