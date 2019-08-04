Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Pathum Thani prison chief transferred over death of drug suspect
Thailand
General

Pathum Thani prison chief transferred over death of drug suspect

published : 4 Aug 2019 at 13:33

writer: King-oua Laohong

Pathum Thani prison chief transferred to facilitate a transparent and just investigation into the death of a drug suspect. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Pathum Thani prison chief transferred to facilitate a transparent and just investigation into the death of a drug suspect. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The commander of the Pathum Thani prison has been transferred to facilitate a transparent and just investigation into the death of a drug suspect, Corrections Department director-general Narat Sawetnan revealed on Sunday.

According to Pol Col Narat, Banjong Srisuwan, 36, a suspect on trial for possessing an amount of crystal methamphetamine or ice, died in prison on July 28. 

A committee has been appointed to investigate. Although a preliminary inquiry found that he might have died in a fight between prison inmates, his relatives are still suspicious about the actual cause of the death.

To ensure a transparent and just investigation, Veera Taweechon, the Pathum Thani prison commander, has been transferred to be an inspector of the Corrections Department. He has been replaced by Polakrit Jitbamrung, the commander of the Phrae prison, said Pol Col Narat.

The action serves as a warning for other prisons to take precautions against similar incidents, he added.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Mass drownings

Rescuers pluck more bodies in rough seas where three ferry boats capsized off two central Philippine provinces, bringing death toll to 25.

14:05
World

India orders students, tourists out of Kashmir for security

Thousands of Indian students and visitors were fleeing Indian-controlled Kashmir over the weekend after the government ordered them "to curtail their stay''.

14:04
Thailand

Pathum Thani prison chief transferred over death of drug suspect

The commander of the Pathum Thani prison has been transferred to facilitate a transparent and just investigation into the death of a drug suspect, Corrections Department director-general Narat Sawetnan revealed on Sunday.

13:33