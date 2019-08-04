Pathum Thani prison chief transferred over death of drug suspect

Pathum Thani prison chief transferred to facilitate a transparent and just investigation into the death of a drug suspect. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The commander of the Pathum Thani prison has been transferred to facilitate a transparent and just investigation into the death of a drug suspect, Corrections Department director-general Narat Sawetnan revealed on Sunday.

According to Pol Col Narat, Banjong Srisuwan, 36, a suspect on trial for possessing an amount of crystal methamphetamine or ice, died in prison on July 28.

A committee has been appointed to investigate. Although a preliminary inquiry found that he might have died in a fight between prison inmates, his relatives are still suspicious about the actual cause of the death.

To ensure a transparent and just investigation, Veera Taweechon, the Pathum Thani prison commander, has been transferred to be an inspector of the Corrections Department. He has been replaced by Polakrit Jitbamrung, the commander of the Phrae prison, said Pol Col Narat.

The action serves as a warning for other prisons to take precautions against similar incidents, he added.



