Woman with Alzheimer's crushed to death on highway

CHACHOENGSAO: An elderly woman, said to be suffering from Alzheimer's disease, was crushed to death on Highway 314 in Ban Pho district of this eastern Central province on Sunday morning.

Pol Capt Puthipong Chuenchom, a duty investigator of Saen Phudat police station in Ban Pho district, said the incident occurred at about 6.30am near Moo 2 village of tambon Saen Phudat on Highway 314 between Chachoengsao and Bang Pakong.

The woman was hit and run over by a lorry. Her body was left in the middle of the highway, only to be repeatedly run over by oncoming vehicles, causing it to be badly mutilated. Pieces of flesh and bones were scattered all over the highway for about 100 metres.

From her clothes and blanket left on the road, the woman was identified by her relatives as Khan Sithanonchai, 71, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Duangsamorn Praisanpol, 49, of Roi-et's Kaset Wisai district, identified herself as the woman's daughter. She said her mother had disappeared from her home, a car repair shop near an intersection to Wat Saen Phudat temple where she, her husband and their relatives live, early on Sunday. But she did not know exactly when.

Pol Capt Puthipong said it was not still not known which lorry had first struck the victim. He said the only information he had gathered was that at about 5am the woman was seen walking in the middle of the road before being hit.

Police were investigating.